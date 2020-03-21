Don't Miss
NIC responds to COVID-19 outbreak in Saint Lucia *** Saint Lucia to have ‘testing capacity for COVID-19 next week’ *** ‘Full transition’ of Victoria Hospital to OKEU Hospital begins next Wednesday *** St. Lucia implements ‘partial scale down’ of all non-essential activities for 2 weeks *** Soufriere jetties to be closed tomorrow *** Don’t visit ferry terminal to pick up returning nationals from Dominica, Martinique, and Guadeloupe *** Massy Stores St. Lucia denies shortage of products; sets purchase limits *** Courts announces support for credit customers *** Bay Gardens Resorts cushions staff from COVID-19-induced hotel closures *** Coronavirus now an epidemic in Guadeloupe; 45 positive cases confirmed *** NEMO prepares for possible pandemic *** CIBC FirstCaribbean offers COVID-19 financial support *** M&C continues to ‘keep stores stocked and prices fair’; to limit sales on ‘unusually’ high-demand items *** Personal tax filing deadline extended *** Pierre calls on St. Lucia gov’t to announce relief package for displaced workers and businesses *** RBC bank announces “financial relief” for its Caribbean customers *** 2020 National Population and Housing Census postponed

Jamaica now has 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19

By Jamaica Observer
March 21, 2020

Jamaican PM Andrew Holness

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced three more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This pushes the total number of cases in Jamaica to 19.

The new cases include a 38-year-old male US citizen with a history of travel from Boston who arrived March 14, a 30-year-old female with a history of travel from New York arriving in Jamaica on March 17 and a 60-year-old female, a retiree of Portland.

The prime minister also announced that with effect from 11:59pm on Saturday March 21, and for a period of 14 days in the first instance, Jamaica’s air and seaports will be closed to incoming passenger traffic.

However, Holness said outgoing passenger and cargo will be allowed.

Holness added that final year medical science students will now support clinical and surveillance activities of the Health and Wellness Ministry and a quarantine centre will be established at University Hospital.

Two communities are currently under quarantine: 7 & 8 Miles in Bull Bay, St Andrew and Corn Piece Settlement in Hayes, Clarendon.

