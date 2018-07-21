Jamaica: Nine-y-o killed as truck crashes into house

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — A nine-year-old girl was killed yesterday after a motor truck ran into her home on Escarpment Road in rural St Andrew.

She has been identified as Geana Leathing of Hermitage district.

Reports from the August Town police are that a 2005 blue Mitsubishi Canter motor truck was travelling along the roadway about 2:25 pm when the driver lost control of the vehicle which crashed into a house injuring five people including Geana.

The police were summoned and Geana along with the four others were taken to hospital where the child died while undergoing treatment.

The others have been admitted in stable condition.