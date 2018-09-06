Jamaica: New court date for Canadian on $3 million drug charge

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – Jermaine Hudson, the Canadian who was arrested on August 30 for possession of $3 million worth of cocaine is to appear in court on Friday.

Hudson was expected to attend the St James Parish Court today, but the matter was not listed.

He has been charged with possession of, dealing in, and attempting to export five pounds of cocaine.

However, when Hudson’s attorney Martyn Thomas raised the matter before presiding parish judge Sandria Wong-Small, it was disclosed that the file for the accused had not been completed by the police in time for court.

“The indication on his card was that he was to be brought to court today, but no file had been prepared. I will ask for enquiries to be made,” Thomas told the judge.

It was subsequently revealed that the police had prepared their file on Hudson yesterday.

However, the file on new matters scheduled for court on Wednesday must be submitted by Monday in order to make the list.

It is alleged that on Thursday, August 30, Hudson arrived at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay for a flight to Toronto.

He was interviewed by airport officials and his luggage searched.

During the search, several packages with the cocaine were found and Hudson subsequently arrested and charged.