Jamaica: Naked body of female farmer found with chop wounds

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – Two people been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the brutal murder of Trelawny farmer Valerie Thompson.

The mutilated, naked body of the Clark’s Town farmer was discovered on her farm by a search party consisting of community members Thursday night after she had not returned home.

Family members believe that Thompson, affectionately called “Miss P”, was raped then killed by her attackers.

According to Kamara Thompson, Valerie’s grief-stricken daughter, family members found it strange when her mother, who left home to head for her farm early Thursday morning, did not return home.

“When we still didn’t see her about 7:00 pm we went to the (police) station to make a missing person report,” said the grieving daughter.

She said that following the report to the Clark’s Town Police Station she and other family members decided to go and do a search.

Initially a search on the farm did not yield any success, due partially to poor visibility. But nothing could prepare them for what was to unfold when a male member of the search team, with the assistance of a flashlight, first spotted a pair of the female farmer’s shoe covered under dried banana leaves, which he used his machete to remove. A further search resulted in the gruesome discovery of the woman’s naked body, with multiple chop wounds to the head believed to be inflicted by a machete wielder.

The police, who were summoned, processed the crime scene before the body was removed to the morgue.

Tamara Chin, another distressed daughter of the murdered farmer, said her mother had a passion for farming.

“My mother had been farming for the last 30 years. Her husband died and she continued to farm; maybe that’s her passion. But that’s how she [got an income to take care of her children]. That is what she did, as even in her yard she used to plant calalloo just to send us to school. She even burn fire coal to earn an income,” said Chin.

She disclosed that she had a premonition of the killing and blamed herself for not taking preventative actions.

“I feel as if I am responsible. I dreamed seeing everything — the banana tree trash, the rain, everything. I dream see the machete the chops everything. I called her and I asked her if everything okay and she said, yes, everything is okay. I asked her if my sister is okay, she said yes, so I just leave it at that,” said the grieving young woman.

She said the dreadful killing has left her family devastated.

“Some (family members) break down; one had her pressure reach to over 200…I don’t know. I can’t sleep. I cry almost every 15 minutes… I don’t know,” she muttered.

She added: “All I can say to the perpetrators is turn yourself in to the police, and if they don’t do it God will charge all of them in due time.”

Several members of the community later turned up at the family home to pay their respects.

“I can’t eat from last (Thursday) night; me just a drink (alcohol),” a man, who gave his name as Gummy, said.