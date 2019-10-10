Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

Jamaica: Munro College student dies in his sleep

By Jamaica Gleaner
October 9, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

The entrance of Munro College in Malvern, St Elizabeth

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — The school community at Munro College in St Elizabeth is in mourning following the death of third form student 14-year-old Diego DeSouza who passed away in his sleep in the early hours of this morning.

In a statement this afternoon, a spokesperson indicated that preliminary investigations reveal that he died of natural causes.

No further information was provided.

DeSouza was described as an affable, well-respected and prodigious footballer.

The spokesperson stated that the school family, with the assistance of trained personnel from the Ministry of Education and surrounding schools, is providing support to affected persons.

The Munro College family has extended its deepest sympathies to Diego’s family and friends.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share2
2 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.