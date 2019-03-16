Jamaica moving to establish domestic airline

Share This On:

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Mar 16, CMC – Transport Minister Robert Montague, says he is working to have a domestic airline operating in Jamaica as soon as possible.

“Having a domestic airline is one of my objectives because I believe that ordinary Jamaicans should have an option of taking… air transport, so I have it as one of my priorities,” Montague told the Jamaica Information Service (JIS).

He said that discussions are under way with three investment groups to start a domestic service.

“The market can take up to two, and possibly three. I am leading the effort to have a domestic carrier up and running,” he said while attending the final in a series of consultations for the crafting of a new National Transport Policy (NTP).

The consultations, held with key stakeholders, will guide the revision of the transport policy, covering air, water, road, railway, and infrastructure and services.

It identifies the issues faced in the development of the sector; the roles of government, the private sector and the numerous authorities operating in the sector; the changes necessary in the regulatory structure; and environment and safety issues.