Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

Jamaica moving to establish domestic airline

By CMC
March 16, 2019

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

Transport Minister Robert Montague (File Photo)

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Mar 16, CMC – Transport Minister Robert Montague, says he is working to have a domestic airline operating in Jamaica as soon as possible.

“Having a domestic airline is one of my objectives because I believe that ordinary Jamaicans should have an option of taking… air transport, so I have it as one of my priorities,” Montague told the Jamaica Information Service (JIS).

He said that discussions are under way with three investment groups to start a domestic service.

“The market can take up to two, and possibly three. I am leading the effort to have a domestic carrier up and running,” he said while attending the final in a series of consultations for the crafting of a new National Transport Policy (NTP).

The consultations, held with key stakeholders, will guide the revision of the transport policy, covering air, water, road, railway, and infrastructure and services.

It identifies the issues faced in the development of the sector; the roles of government, the private sector and the numerous authorities operating in the sector; the changes necessary in the regulatory structure; and environment and safety issues.

(0)(0)
Copyright 2019 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.