Jamaica: Mourners inconsolable at funeral of slain schoolgirl Shantae Skyers

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — Amid occasional drizzle, hundreds of mourners gathered at the Meadowvale Seventh-Day Adventist Church in St Andrew to pay their final respect to slain eight-year-old Shantae Skyers.

Before the scheduled 1:00 p.m start, the church was filled with mourners who scrambled to see the child’s body.

However, family members said her casket would remain closed.

Just moments into the service, Skyers’ grandmother, Norma Hylton, fainted and had to be assisted by personnel from the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Immediately after, there was a message over the microphone requesting a medical officer, as someone else was suffering from an asthma attack.

This while a few other family members and close friends stood outside the church tearfully discussing the horrible events of Skyers’ disappearance and murder.

“Me want see me cousin fi the last time, unnu mek me see cousin nuh please,” one family member cried.

Another shouted angrily: “a kill dem fi kill the man weh do this, hang dem fi hang him fi touch and kill my Birdie.”

At the start of the service, Pastor Holland Thompson prayed that the perpetrator be found quickly and face the wrath of the law.

“Find them Lord, arrest them Lord, give them no peace, give them no rest and put a curse upon them oh lord,” Thompson prayed.

Skyers’ body was found in Blue Hole, a section of Sterling Castle Heights on April 16.

It is alleged that she was sexually molested before she was killed and her body dumped.

