Jamaica: Mother stabs six-year-old daughter for spilling soap powder

By Jamaica Observer
August 5, 2018
(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – A woman who nonchalantly told the court that she stabbed her six-year-old daughter for spilling soap powder was remanded for psychiatric evaluation.

Nesa Taylor was recently arrested and charged with unlawful wounding after she used a knife to stab her daughter.

On Friday when she appeared in court the senior parish judge asked her: “Why you do that ma’am?”

Taylor, who appeared to show no remorse and who had earlier told the prosecutor that it was a knife that she had used, said: “I send her for the soap powder and she throw it weh on the bed and I stab her.”

The judge, after hearing her explanation, immediately told her that he was going to remand her for an assessment to which she replied: “Yes, Sir.”

Taylor is scheduled to return to court on September 8.

