Jamaica: More countries added to travel restrictions amidst coronavirus spread

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – The Ministry of Health and Wellness announced a short while ago that it is expanding travel restrictions to four more countries, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread outside of China, with increasing cases of in-country infections.

Making the announcement at the ministry’s New Kingston offices, portfolio minister Dr Christopher Tufton said the decision was based on the risk assessment and the most recent World Health Organization situation report on the COVID-19.

The countries added as of today are Italy, where there have been 322 confirmed cases and 11 deaths; South Korea, where there are 1261 cases and 12 deaths; Singapore, which has 91 cases; and Iran, with 95 cases and 15 deaths.

Dr Tufton said the majority of cases in those countries have been due to in-country transmission.

He said the situation with Japan where there are 164 cases and one death is being reviewed and the authorities will advise whether that Asian country is to be included in the list of restricted territories.

According to the WHO, there are now 81,109 confirmed cases; 2718 deaths, and the virus has spread to 37 countries outside of China, which accounts for 78 191 of the total number of cases.

