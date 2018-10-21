Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

Jamaica: Missing New Era businessman found — murdered

By Jamaica Observer
October 21, 2018

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Jean-Pierre Rhone

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — The police say that the body of St Andrew businessman Jean-Pierre Rhone, of Stillwell Road in St Andrew, was discovered in the Port Royal area on Friday.

Rhone, the managing director of New Era Design and Consulting, was reported missing.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) confirmed the information to the Jamaica Observer late Friday.

The CCU was unable to provide details surrounding the murder, but said that investigators were still processing the scene.

On Friday, the police in a news release said that the 27-year-old was missing and that he was last seen at home about 5:20 pm on Wednesday.

CCU said residents stumbled upon the body shortly after 1:00 pm Friday and contacted the police’s emergency centre.

It is believed that Rhone was murdered between 12:00 pm Thursday and 1:00 pm Friday, CCU said.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.