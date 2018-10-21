Jamaica: Missing New Era businessman found — murdered

Share This On:

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — The police say that the body of St Andrew businessman Jean-Pierre Rhone, of Stillwell Road in St Andrew, was discovered in the Port Royal area on Friday.

Rhone, the managing director of New Era Design and Consulting, was reported missing.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) confirmed the information to the Jamaica Observer late Friday.

The CCU was unable to provide details surrounding the murder, but said that investigators were still processing the scene.

On Friday, the police in a news release said that the 27-year-old was missing and that he was last seen at home about 5:20 pm on Wednesday.

CCU said residents stumbled upon the body shortly after 1:00 pm Friday and contacted the police’s emergency centre.

It is believed that Rhone was murdered between 12:00 pm Thursday and 1:00 pm Friday, CCU said.