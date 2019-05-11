Don't Miss
Jamaica: Missing 6-month-old baby and man located

May 11, 2019

Andy Williams and Fredericka Tulloch – Contributed photo

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) The police are reporting that a man and an infant girl from Desire district in Clarendon, who went missing on Monday, May 6, have been located.

The police’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said the man, Andy Williams and six-month-old Fredericka Tulloch are in good health.

Reports from the Frankfield police are that about 2:00 pm baby Fredericka and her mother were asleep in the home when Williams entered the dwelling and took the infant. The police were summoned and an investigation was launched.

