Don't Miss
NO SURPRISE: Over 700,000 unique visitors per month for the past two months. TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

Jamaica: Millions worth of marijuana seized on Kingston port

By Jamaica Observer
November 5, 2018

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

The marijuana found on the port of Kingston Friday.

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Officers from the Jamaica Customs Contraband Enforcement Team, along with others from the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Narcotics Division and Port Security seized 15 packages containing marijuana during a port sweep on Friday.

During a routine patrol on the port of Kingston, 15 packages were observed in an empty container. When probed, the packages were found to contain parcels of vegetable matter that was field tested to be marijuana weighing 1,156.2 lbs with an approximate street value of five million dollars.

The matter is currently being investigated by the Border Protection Division of the Jamaica Customs Agency and the JCF’s Narcotics Division.

No arrest has been made in connection with the seizure.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.