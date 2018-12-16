Jamaica: Men sentenced to life in prison for murdering six members of a family

(SNO) — Two men, who shot up a five-bedroom wooden house and then fire-bombed it, killing six members of a family in Hanover, Jamaica in 2015, have been each sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 80 years, the Jamaica Observer has reported.

Mikhail Campbell, a 27-year-old bike taxi operator, and Errol Clarke aka Scorcher, 51-year-old construction worker, were sentenced on Friday.

The men, who were also charged with four counts of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of arson, were found guilty of the murders on November 30, 2018, according to the Observer.

The murders occurred on October 8, 2015 and the men were arrested on October 22, 2015, the Observer reported.

According to the publication, residents reported hearing gunshots then called the police, around 11 p.m.

When the police arrived, they saw the house on fire and contacted the fire service.

The charred remains of the six family members were found after the fire was extinguished, while four other occupants of the house were treated for severe burns, the Observer reported.

The dead were identified as: Linette Bloomfield, 63-year-old, housewife; Mark Bloomfield, 40 years old, chef; Kerry-Ann Bloomfield, a 36-year-old, sales clerk; Brian Mangaroo aka “Tatoo man”/“Kunte”, 30-year-old tattoo artiste; Davian Mahabee, 15-year-old student; and Alia Mahabee, 18 years old.

A police official was quoted by the Observer as saying that the parish is much safer now that the two men have been put away.