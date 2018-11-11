Jamaica: Man’s body found in container

Share This On:

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — The Old Harbour police in St Catherine are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, whose body was found in a container at an industrial facility in the parish yesterday.

The dead man, who remains unidentified, is believed to be about 50-years-old, is of dark complexion, medium built and was clad in black pants and socks.

Reports are that about 1:30 pm, the container — which was delivered to the facility on Wednesday, November 7 — was about to be loaded when the discovery was made.

The police are now appealing to anyone who may assist them with this investigation to immediately make contact with the Old Harbour police at 876-983-2255, Crime Stop at 311, police Emergency at 119 or the nearest police station.