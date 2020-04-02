Jamaica: Man pleads guilty to murder of two children in St James

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – The accused in the murder of two children in Montego Bay, St James has pleaded guilty to the crime and is set to appear before the Trelawny Circuit Court on June 11 for sentencing .

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Jason Grey was charged in connection with the 2014 deaths of 12-year-old Omari Sterling and 10-year-old Maleeka Mitchell, both of Paradise Norwood, St James.

It is reported that on July 13, 2014, Sterling and Mitchell along with four other children and an adult male with an intellectual disability, went to the One Man Beach along Gloucestershire Road in Montego Bay.

Grey allegedly lured Sterling and Mitchell away by stating that he was leaving to purchase Burger King and wanted them to accompany him.

After waiting for some time, the other children went in search of Sterling and Mitchell. An alert was made and a missing person’s report was filed later that evening.

Two days later, the bodies of the deceased children were found in two separate fish ponds in Martha Brae, Trelawny.

The bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition.

The ODPP said the cause of death for Sterling was determined to be a stab wound to the chest whilst the cause of death for Mitchell was as a result of asphyxiation, which was attributed to drowning.

Sterling’s Black Alcatel cellular phone was reportedly recovered later from a man who directed the police to Grey.

The man informed the police that Grey had sold him the cellular phone on the July 14, 2014 in Discovery Bay, St Ann. The sale was also captured on surveillance footage, ODPP said.

Grey was later arrested in Port Maria, St Mary and placed on an Identification Parade, where he was positively identified by one of the children present at the beach that day.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of murder On March 5, 2020, in the Trelawny Circuit Court.

