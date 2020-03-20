Jamaica: Man killed by mob after robbing woman

Share This On:
(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – A 24-year-old man from Washington Gardens, Kingston 20, was killed by an angry mob in Portmore after he was accused of robbing a woman of her handbag and cellphone yesterday.
The police said Conroy McDonald died from injuries he received after he was beaten.
The Portmore CIB is investigating.
