Jamaica: Man chopped to death, another injured as woman flees raging lover

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – A violent domestic dispute in Glengoffe, St Catherine on Sunday resulted in the death of one man while two other persons have been hospitalised following the melee.

The deceased has been identified as Marlon Robinson, a labourer of Glengoffe, St Catherine.

According to police reports the perpetrator, whose identity is withheld pending further investigations, was involved in a domestic dispute with his 22-year-old lover about 11:30 pm, when he allegedly used a machete to inflict chops wounds to her neck and chest.

The young woman reportedly ran to Robinson’s home in an attempt to escape, but was subsequently chased by her attacker, who the police said entered the house and chopped Robinson several times.

Another man, who supposedly tried to assist the injured woman when she fled Robinson’s house, was also wounded by the assailant.

The three injured persons were taken to the Linstead Hospital where Robinson succumbed to his injuries. The perpetrator is now in police custody.