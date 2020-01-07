Jamaica: Man charged for fatally shooting inventory clerk Shantel Whyte in lunch room

Share This On:

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Detectives assigned to the Manchester Police Division charged a 30-year-old man following the shooting death of a woman at a food store on South Race Course Road, Mandeville in the parish on New Year’s Eve.

Charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is Andre Bromfield of New Green district, Manchester.

Police reports are that 24-year-old Shantell Whyte, otherwise called ‘Shan’, an inventory clerk of Wilbin Street, Grey Ground in the parish, was shot several times about 6:15 pm inside the lunch room of the establishment.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, Whyte was seen with multiple gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and Whyte was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Bromfield’s court date will be announced later.

