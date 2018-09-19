Jamaica: Man beats woman to death with golf club in Trelawny

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — The Falmouth police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a St Catherine woman who was beaten by a man in Falmouth, Trelawny on Monday.

She has been identified as 31-year-old London Edwards unemployed of Dela-Vaga City, Spanish Town in St Catherine.

Reports are that Edwards had a dispute with a man about 11:20 pm and during the fracas, she ran and was chased. She reportedly fell and was beaten with a golf club.

The police were alerted and upon their arrival Edwards was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Falmouth police are now asking anyone who can assist with information in solving this murder to contact the Falmouth Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) at 876-954-3073, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.