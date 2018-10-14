Jamaica: Man allegedly stabs teacher over incident that happened 3 years ago in school

Share This On:

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — A young man who reportedly stabbed his form teacher seven times, damaging her lungs and heart after she went to complain to his mother that he had deliberately bumped into her, was remanded for psychiatric evaluation.

Matthew Smith, 18, of Cooreville Gardens, St Andrew, was arrested in August and charged with wounding with intent following the bloody incident which almost cost the complainant her life. However, he had his charge reduced to unlawful wounding.

This development did not sit well with the complainant, who earlier was in tears and angrily voiced her objections in court, and had to be scolded by Judge Crooks.

“I do not agree with the charge being reduced. This young man almost killed me.” She then went to say “This bwoy…”, but was stopped by the judge who told her to control her emotions and to respect the court.

Judge Crooks then explained to her that the charge was being reduced because the accused plans to plead guilty and the court does not have jurisdiction to sentence him on that charge. He also told her that if the matter is sent to the high court, it is likely that it might be returned given the backlog,or it might be years before it is settled, hence he was trying to prevent any further frustration by the system.

The complainant, who shook non-stop while she was in court, told the court that Smith was first charged with attempted murder and that it was reduced.

The judge in response told her that attempted murder is a very technical charge and is very hard to prove.

However, Crooks, in the end acceded to the wishes of the complainant and kept the charge and the matter was sent to the Committal Court.

Smith’s lawyer, Stacy Ann Knight, during the hearing also made a bail application, explaining to the court that her client had been suffering from a post -traumatic stress disorder and that he is prepared to relocate if granted bail. She also told the court that her client is prepared to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

The lawyer also told the judge to consider bail on the basis of provocation.

However, the complainant told the court that prior to the incident she only had one run-in with Smith, which happened between two and three years ago when he was in school and she was his teacher.

The judge, who seemed prepared to grant Smith bail, then told the lawyer that he was going to be cautious and schedule the hearing for another date and have Smith transferred to the Tower Street Psychiatric Wing for him to be evaluated.

A date for the bail hearing was agreed for November 8.

According to allegations previously outlined in court, on August 24, about 4:40 pm, the complainant was walking towards her house when she saw the accused walking with some trash. It was reported that the accused then purposely bumped into her, but they both went their separate ways.

Sometime later, the complainant reportedly saw the accused’s mother and told her about what had happened. However, this was denied by the accused, who came along and told the complainant to stop talking.

An argument reportedly developed between them, during which the accused kept pointing his hands in the complainant’s face. The complainant reportedly shoved the accused’s hands out of her face, after which he brandished a ratchet knife and she ran.

Further reports are that he chased her and stabbed her seven times in her upper body and she fell on her hands and knees. Smith reportedly then kicked her several times in her face, causing the complainant to fall on her back.

The complainant, who was assisted to the University Hospital of the West Indies, was admitted and spent a week there before she was released, but she is scheduled to return for further treatment.