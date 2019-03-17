Jamaica looking to attract large scale investment in agricultural sector

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Mar 16, CMC – The Jamaica government says it will be embarking on a major marketing and production drive during this fiscal year, in a bid to attract large-scale investments to the agricultural sector.

Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Audley Shaw, said this will be spearheaded through several agencies, including Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) and the Agro-Invest Corporation (AIC), utilising the Agricultural Incentive Programme as a catalyst.

He said the engagement is among several targeted focus areas for implementation, in recognition of the Ministry’s role as a key driver of economic growth.

Shaw said the initiatives are being targeted within the context of the national agriculture development strategy, and will serve as catalysts to enhance production and productivity, improve infrastructure as well as support the expansion of businesses, particularly micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

He said that although domestic crop production grew by 6.9 per cent during the October to December 2018 quarter, “it cannot be lost on us” that the overall sector grew by just over two per cent during the period.

“Agriculture is the base of growth in our economy, and we have to really focus, in a substantial way, on boosting it,” he added.