Jamaica installs seabin to collect ocean pollutants

(CMC) – Jamaica has become the first Caribbean country to install a submersible receptacle that collects ocean pollutants such as debris and oil slicks.

The seabin was installed in the Montego Bay Marine Park in St. James, north west of here over the last weekend and is a collaboration involving the Montego Bay Marine Park Trust, National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Jamaica Energy Partners (JEP), and the Finland-based entity, Wartsila, which manufactures the equipment.

Executive Director for the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), Dr. Carey Wallace, described the project as an important step in the thrust to promote proper waste management in Jamaica and improving the natural environment.

Wallace, who represented Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, said this focus is imperative, in light of the critical link between tourism and the environment.

“Our environment is a part what attracts tourists to our shores… therefore it has to be sustained,” he said, while underscoring the importance of collective engagement in alleviating environmental challenges.

Wartsila’s Area general manager for Marine Solutions, David Gonzalez, said the company embarked on the seabin initiative in a bid to assist in reducing and ultimately eliminating ocean pollutants globally and lauded the Montego Bay Marine Trust for initiating the facility’s installation.

“I want to thank the Montego Bay Marine Park for being the first in the Caribbean basin to have this technology. I challenge you (stakeholders) to take this message forward and to help it (seabin) become bigger than what it (now) is.

“At the end of the day, it is the message [of environmental preservation] that will resonate [with the] next generation, and spark change,” Gonzalez said.