Jamaica hosts first-ever Caribbean hearings for IACHR

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) will be hosting a series of public hearings in Jamaica.

This is the Commission’s first ever session of hearings in the Caribbean.

The hearings will be held during the IACHR’s 172nd Period of Sessions at the University of the West Indies Regional Headquarters from May 3 to 10, 2019.

The public hearings will begin on May 8 and end on May 10.

The hearings will also be transmitted live on the official website of the IACHR.

Petitions will not be heard against Jamaica as host country.

The opening ceremony will take place on May 6, 2019 at 6:30 p.m at the Mona Visitors’ Lodge and will signal the commencement of the hearings.

The ceremony will be addressed by Minister of Justice, Delroy Chuck, and President and Rapporteur on the Rights of Children and Adolescents (IACHR), Esmeralda Arosemena de Troitiño.

Members of the Diplomatic Corps and key Government officials will also be in attendance.

The IACHR is an autonomous organ of the Organisation of American States whose principal function is promoting the observance and protection of human rights in the region.

The Commission meets in special and regular sessions several times each year (called Period of Sessions) to examine allegations of human rights violations in the Americas.

