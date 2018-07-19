Jamaica: Gov’t to invite Thai boys and coach to Jamaica vacation

(JIS) — The Government of Jamaica will be inviting the 12 boys from a youth soccer team in Thailand and their coach, who were recently rescued from a flooded cave, to vacation in the island, all expenses paid.

Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, who made the announcement yesterday, said he “couldn’t think of a more appropriate gesture for these brave and extraordinary young men than to have them come and enjoy our beautiful island home”.

“We will be using all our diplomatic channels through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, also the Jamaican Honorary Consulate in Bangkok, Thailand, to try and make this a reality,” he said.

“This will be an all-expense paid vacation and something that we are happy to do as part of the international community and to show appreciation for the special friendship we have had with the people of Thailand over the years,” Bartlett added.

The 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach had been trapped in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave system since June 23.

The world was transfixed by the daring rescue of the boys from the flooded caves, which was undertaken by a team of international divers over three days from July 8 to 10.