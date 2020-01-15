Jamaica: Gov’t drafting law to penalise dog owners over attacks

Share This On:
(JAMAICA GLEANER) – The Government is taking steps to craft legislation that would impose criminal sanctions for the owners of dogs that attacks, injures and or causes death to persons.
Minister with responsibility for information Karl Samuda said Cabinet has given drafting instructions to the Chief Parliamentary Counsel to put together the bill.
Samuda charged that people must be held accountable for the management and control of their dogs.
In September, a grade six teacher at St Richard’s Primary School was attacked by dogs in a section of Coopers Hill, St Andrew, while exercising.
She was rescued nearly three hours later when a cop who arrived on the scene fired a shot scaring off the dogs.
Samuda said the teacher was still recovering from her injuries.
