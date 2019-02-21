Jamaica: Gov’t budgets for management of deportees

Share This On:

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — The Government has budgeted a sum of $10 million to strengthen the policy, legislative and institutional framework that guides the management and treatment of involuntary returned migrants (deportees) to the island

The money has been allocated in the 2019/20 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

It is to go towards preparing a framework and protocol for tracking the reintegration of returned migrants; develop and submit to Cabinet a Reintegration and Rehabilitation strategy; revise the National Deportation Policy; develop minimum standard operating procedures for managing the reintegration of deported migrants; and conduct a baseline study and spatial mapping on deported persons.

The allocation is to also be used to develop a strategy for reintegration of returned migrants in the local sustainable development planning process; prepare public education materials for distribution at help desks in local authorities; and increase the capacity of non-governmental organisations to provide more efficient and effective services to returned migrants.

The programme, which falls under the Ministry of National Security, is being funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).