Don't Miss

Jamaica: Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart makes $31.5-m available for MPs to provide COVID care packages

May 7, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Advertisement

(LOOP JAMAICA) – Tourism mogul, Gordon “Butch” Stewart, will be making $31.5 million available to all 63 Members of Parliament for them to use to provide COVID-19 care packages for their constituents.

The money, which will see each MP receiving a grant of $500,000, will form part of their Constituency Development Fund (CDF) spend.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement while addressing the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Holness said Stewart was making the money available through his Sandals Foundation. He said the money is to be used under the strict rules of the provision of care packages.

“The arrangement is that it (the money) will go to the Consolidated Fund and then it will be channeled to the CDF and then it will be paid over to you. It will be met with all accountability (standards) as if it were public funds and we expect it to be used according to the rules of the CDF,” Holness told MPs.

He said every effort will be made to get the funds through the various channels as quickly as possible so it can be quickly used for its intended purpose.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also announced that insurance giant, Guardian Life, has proposed to make available a facility for law enforcement officers who, in the event of illness, will be offered some level of care. He said he expects Guardian Life to speak more on the matter publicly.

Holness also lauded the Loshusan Group which he described as being “very kind to many of us here in this room in the provision of groceries and care packages”.

He said, as contributors and donors come to his attention, he will use a few minutes at the end of the parliamentary sittings to express gratitude.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

COVID-19/Coronavirus News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.