(JAMAICA GLEANER) – Members of the Marine Police based in St Elizabeth yesterday seized $8 million worth of ganja at the Praped Beach in the parish.

No one was arrested in connection to the seizure.

The police report that 12:15 a.m. a special operation was carried out at the beach where several men were seen running from the area.

They say the beach was searched and 57 knitted bags of ganja was seized.