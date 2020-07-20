Jamaica: Fourth female charged in alleged contract-killing of Tamara Geddes

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — The Trelawny police have charged a fourth person in connection with the murder of 36-year-old Tamara Geddes, the Trelawny woman who was shot dead in the bedroom of her Reserve district home three weeks ago.

The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Tashana Young of Salt Spring, St James. She has also been charged with murder and conspiracy to murder.

Geddes’ sister and two nieces were charged with her murder by the Trelawny police on Friday.

The deceased woman’s sister, 39-year-old Nadeen Geddes, is believed to be the mastermind of the murder plot. The nieces are 21-year-old Shanice Ruddock and a minor. Those three are in custody at the Falmouth Police Station lock-up alongside two men from Westmoreland who have been implicated in the murder. The men have not yet been charged.

Investigators said that based on intelligence gathered, Young allegedly took payment from Nadeen Geddes and handed it over to the hitman.

Young was picked up at a location in Westmoreland last Thursday along with the alleged hitman.

The police believe that the two men in custody played a part in the murder conspiracy.

“Based on the information we have ascertained during our question-and-answer sessions with the mother and daughters, we are satisfied that we are on track in solving this murder before the courts,” a police source told The Gleaner.

According to the police, about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 19, Geddes and her 10-year-old daughter were inside a bedroom when a masked man forced his way inside and held them at gunpoint.

The gunman reportedly demanded money and proceeded to rob Geddes of $16,000 in cash and two cell phones. The man then demanded sex, but his request was refused. He then opened fire on Geddes, killing her on the spot.

During their investigations into the incident, the police had reason to distrust the statements provided by Tamara Geddes’ sister, prompting them to take her and her mother – who is unrelated to the deceased woman – into custody. While being questioned, the sister reportedly confessed to the murder, providing crucial details to the investigators.

The sister’s two daughters were then picked up.

The identities of the two Westmoreland men have been withheld pending further investigations and a planned identification parade.

Prior to the police laying charges against the sister and her daughters, another family member had told The Gleaner that both sisters had been feuding for quite some time and that the situation had escalated days before Geddes’ death.