Jamaica: Fourth COVID-19 patient dies

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – Another patient who contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19) virus has died.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton made the announcement moments ago on Twitter.

This is the fourth person to have died as a result of the virus.

A total of 63 people have tested positive for the virus in Jamaica. Ten have recovered while the remaining 49 are being treated.

More information later.