Jamaica: Fourth COVID-19 patient dies

Share This On:
(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – Another patient who contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19) virus has died.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton made the announcement moments ago on Twitter.
This is the fourth person to have died as a result of the virus.
A total of 63 people have tested positive for the virus in Jamaica. Ten have recovered while the remaining 49 are being treated.
More information later.
Jamaica News
- Jamaican opposition leader Peter Phillips fighting colon cancer
- Jamaican politician Kari Douglas charged for disorderly conduct, COVID-19 curfew breach
- Jamaica: Possible ganja drug coming for COVID-19
- Jamaica: Landlord stabbed to death after dog tore up tenant’s shoe
- Jamaica: National arena to be used as COVID-19 field hospital
- Jamaica’s Opposition Leader diagnosed with stage 3 curable colon cancer
- Jamaica: Six men caught in bar during curfew hours
- Jamaica: Taxi driver’s face slashed because he sneezed