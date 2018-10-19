Jamaica: Former Premier League star charged with murder

(JAMAICA STAR) – Former local Premier League footballer Roberto Fletcher has been charged with the 2017 murder of Ashley Thompson, and wounding with intent of another man.

Fletcher, who is known more popularly as ‘Haitian’, was described by a colleague as a man who tried to stay away from trouble.

“Him always try walk the straight line but him nah back dung from no fight,” the person, who did not want to be identified, said.

Fletcher was arrested two weeks ago during an operation in Newport West.

Investigators believe that on October 9, 2017, Fletcher and another man opened gunfire on Thompson and another man in Waterhouse, St Andrew, during a gang feud in the area.

Thompson was pronounced dead and the other man was hospitalised.