Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

Jamaica: Former Premier League star charged with murder

By Jamaica Star
October 19, 2018

 Share This On:

Share2
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Roberto Fletcher

(JAMAICA STAR) – Former local Premier League footballer Roberto Fletcher has been charged with the 2017 murder of Ashley Thompson, and wounding with intent of another man.

Fletcher, who is known more popularly as ‘Haitian’, was described by a colleague as a man who tried to stay away from trouble.

“Him always try walk the straight line but him nah back dung from no fight,” the person, who did not want to be identified, said.

Fletcher was arrested two weeks ago during an operation in Newport West.

Investigators believe that on October 9, 2017, Fletcher and another man opened gunfire on Thompson and another man in Waterhouse, St Andrew, during a gang feud in the area.

Thompson was pronounced dead and the other man was hospitalised.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.