Jamaica: Former national security minister dies

(CMC) – Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness Monday described former national security minister Dwight Nelson, who died on Sunday night as a true friend and someone who was always willing to give of himself in the service of his country”.

Nelson 72, died at his home after being ill for some time.

“Dwight dedicated his life to the people of Jamaica, serving them as a Senior Vice President at the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union and in government as a Senator, Minister without Portfolio – in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service and Minister of National Security.

“Dwight was also my Chief of Staff while I was the Leader of the Opposition. He was a true friend and someone who was always willing to give of himself in the service of his country,” Prime Minister Holness tweeted adding that he was deeply saddened by Nelson’s passing and extended sincere condolences to his wife, children, family and friends.

Nelson described his time in politics – from his first appointment to the Senate in 1983 – as being oftentimes controversial but at all times satisfying.

Nelson served as national security minister when at least 73 people were killed during the May 2010 West Kingston massive operation to apprehend drug kingpin Christopher ‘Dudus’ Coke, who was extradited to the United States on gun and drug related charges.