Jamaica: Former national cricketer murdered

KINGSTON, Jamaica, May 19, CMC – Police are investigating the murder of former Jamaica fast bowler, William Haye, who was shot by gunmen in the in the Four Paths area of Clarendon, south of here on Monday.

Police said that the gunmen also burnt down the home of the 69-year-old former national cricketer.

His body was found inside a room in the burnt house with chop and gunshot wounds.

Haye played for Jamaica in the 1970’s and early 1980’s and took six wickets in seven first class matches.

He also scored 198 runs with a top score of 60.