Jamaica: Five men in custody in connection with murder of 11-year-old Trisha Morris

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — The police are reporting that five men have been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the death of 11-year-old Trisha Morris of Woodland district, Hanover.

The Major Investigations Division and the Hanover Police are leading the probe.

Morris’ decomposing body was found on Tuesday, two days after she went missing.

Some time after the discovery, one man was picked up by the Hanover Police.

Earlier today during an operation in Haddington district, three other men were arrested and the police say a fifth man has since turned himself in.

Meanwhile, Commanding Officer for the Hanover Division, Superintendent Sharon Beeput said the Community Safety and Security Branch has been supporting residents.

The Chaplaincy Branch, the Victim Support Unit and the church community are also helping.

