Jamaica: Five injured in explosion during gas delivery at Mandeville-Based school

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – Five people have been rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester after a major explosion at the Villa Road Primary School in Manchester.
It is reported that a truck was delivering cooking gas to the Mandeville-based school when the explosion happened injuring three males and two females.
One male is said to be severely injured.
Details soon.
