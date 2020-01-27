Don't Miss
Jamaica: Five injured in explosion during gas delivery at Mandeville-Based school

By Jamaica Gleaner
January 27, 2020

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – Five people have been rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester after a major explosion at the Villa Road Primary School in Manchester.

It is reported that a truck was delivering cooking gas to the Mandeville-based school when the explosion happened injuring three males and two females.

One male is said to be severely injured.

Details soon.

 

