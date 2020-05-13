Jamaica: Five bodies found in two shallow graves

Share This On:
(JAMAICA STAR) — The Major Investigations Division (MID) is leading a high-level probe following the discovery of five bodies yesterday in St Andrew.
Scene of Crime personnel and police cadaver dogs were busy in an area of Kingston 20, known as Danger Island, adjacent to the banks of the Sandy Gully, following the discovery of the bodies, which were buried in two shallow graves.
The area, in the vicinity of Weymouth Drive, was first stumbled upon by police officers on Monday.
According to reports from the police’s Corporate Communications Unit, all the bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition and are yet to be identified.
Assistant Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey, told THE STAR that no further searches would be done of the area, and the identities of the deceased would be released after post-mortems are conducted.
“We ended the search of the area this evening (yesterday), but as soon as the post-mortem and the forensic work is done, and we can identify who the people are, we will make a further update,” Bailey said.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Headlines
- BREAKING NEWS: Saint Lucia has zero COVID-19 cases — again
- Justin Trudeau and Allen Chastanet discuss COVID-19
- Saint Lucian cultural activist says working from home increased her creative juices (+video)
- Sagicor launches plan for frontline ‘heroes’
- SLP calls for collaboration to reverse ECCAA downgrade
- Former Saint Lucia Chief Fire Officer Primus Duplesis dies
- Jamaican student turns to porn for income due to COVID-19 crisis
- VIDEO: Man attacked mercilessly with concrete blocks in Dennery (viewer discretion advised)
- Two severely injured after motorcycle hits pedestrian in Dennery