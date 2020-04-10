Don't Miss

Jamaica: Excelsior High vice-principal shot dead

By Jamaica Observer
April 10, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Walker

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — OBSERVER ONLINE can now confirm that the educator who was brutally slain Thursday, April 9 in the St Andrew community of Queensbury was a vice-principal of Excelsior High School.

She is 54-year-old Colleen Walker, who has worked at the Mountain View Avenue school for the last 12 years, according to a family member who was on the scene.

Walker is survived by three sons, one of whom is a medical doctor. It is understood that one of Walker’s sons was celebrating his birthday Thursday.

EARLIER REPORT: Teacher shot and killed in St Andrew

Police investigators are now at a scene in Queensbury, St Andrew where a 54-year- old woman said to be the vice principal at a Corporate Area High School was fatally shot about 5.15 this afternoon.

Initial reports are that the woman was cutting her hedge at home when she was approached by a man on foot.

The man walked away before turning back. He then opened fire hitting the woman several times before making his escape.

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Jamaica News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.