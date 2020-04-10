Jamaica: Excelsior High vice-principal shot dead

Share This On:
(JAMAICA OBSERVER) — OBSERVER ONLINE can now confirm that the educator who was brutally slain Thursday, April 9 in the St Andrew community of Queensbury was a vice-principal of Excelsior High School.
She is 54-year-old Colleen Walker, who has worked at the Mountain View Avenue school for the last 12 years, according to a family member who was on the scene.
Walker is survived by three sons, one of whom is a medical doctor. It is understood that one of Walker’s sons was celebrating his birthday Thursday.
EARLIER REPORT: Teacher shot and killed in St Andrew
Police investigators are now at a scene in Queensbury, St Andrew where a 54-year- old woman said to be the vice principal at a Corporate Area High School was fatally shot about 5.15 this afternoon.
Initial reports are that the woman was cutting her hedge at home when she was approached by a man on foot.
The man walked away before turning back. He then opened fire hitting the woman several times before making his escape.
Jamaica News
- Minister Marion Hall, formerly Lady Saw, denied visa reserved for people with extraordinary ability
- Jamaica: CIBC FirstCaribbean gives $4m to boost COVID-19 testing
- Jamaica: Sex workers want COVID-19 bailout too
- Jamaica: Ban on bars extended
- European Union donates 29 ventilators to Jamaica
- Jamaica: Fourth COVID-19 patient dies
- Jamaican opposition leader Peter Phillips fighting colon cancer
- Jamaican politician Kari Douglas charged for disorderly conduct, COVID-19 curfew breach