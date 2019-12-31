Jamaica: ‘Everything is gone…’ Fire destroys MoBay’s historic Richmond Hill hotel

Share This On:

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – A late evening fire a day before New Year’s eve has destroyed a section of the historic Richmond Hill Hotel in Montego Bay, St James.

The blaze has razed the original structure of the 200-plus-year-old building that housed the restaurant.

Fire officials said the fire broke out about 9.30 p.m.

However, it was not clear how it started.

From across town, smoke could be seen billowing into the night sky as the giant blazed scorched a part of MoBay’s history.

Property owners rushed to the hotel to survey the damage.

“Everything is gone,” said Grace Elmore, daughter of property owner Stefanie Chin.

Chin has been Richmond Hill for the past 60 years.

Among the items lost, Chin said, are antique furniture which were more than two centuries old and original Barrington Watson paintings.

“It’s not just that, but lots of memories,” Elmore added.

