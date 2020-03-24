Don't Miss
The partial scale down of all non-essential economic and social activities for a two-week period begins Monday, March 23 until Sunday, April 5, 2020. — Government of Saint Lucia

Jamaica: Eight more people killed in one day

By Jamaica Gleaner
March 24, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share6
6 Shares

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – Jamaica recorded another eight murders yesterday, the same as it did on Sunday.

Seven of yesterday’s murders were committed in parishes where there are states of emergency.

The victims include 57-year-old Dalton Shippy, who was bludgeoned to death, allegedly by his brother, in Ramble, Hanover.

According to police reports, Shippy was struck in the head with a sledge hammer.

In Roaring River, Westmoreland, Kashwayne Bennett, whose age and address are undetermined, was shot and killed by unknown assailants.

A female bartender was shot and injured in the incident.

St Andrew South recorded three of the other murders, while St James and St Catherine North each recorded one.

Kingston Central, which has not been under a state of emergency, reported the eighth murder.

According to police statistics, from January 1 to March 21 this year, 306 people were killed across Jamaica.

This is a 2.3 per cent increase over the similar period of 2019.

Murders by police divisions

St Andrew South – 35
Clarendon – 31
St Andrew North- 28
St Catherine South – 28
St Catherine North – 23
St Andrew Central – 24
St James – 19
Kingston Western – 18
Westmoreland – 16
St Ann – 16
Kingston Eastern – 14
St Elizabeth – 11
Kingston Central – 11
Manchester – 9
St Mary – 7
Trelawny – 7
Hanover – 6
St Thomas – 3
Portland – 0

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share6
6 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.