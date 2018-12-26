Jamaica: Driver killed in fiery crash while allegedly racing

Share This On:

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — Residents along the Content Main Road in Williamsfield, Manchester are now counting their blessings after two motor vehicles collided in their houses and exploded yesterday afternoon.

One of the drivers, Dwayne Patterson died after being trapped in his blazing motor car.

According to the police, around 2:30 pm Tuesday, Patterson was travelling at a high speed in a yellow Honda Civic along the Old Williamsfield road near the Windalco Kirkvine plant.

Patterson, who was reportedly racing against the driver of a Toyota Corolla motor car, lost control of his vehicle and collided in a mini mart along the roadway.

The Honda motor car immediately burst into flames with Patterson trapped inside.

“His car was burnt beyond recognition, the mini mart burnt out and a dwelling house attached to the mini mart burnt out also. The persons in the house were able to escape,” Superintendent Wayne Cameron told The Gleaner.

The police reported that shortly after Patterson crashed, the driver of the Toyota Corolla also lost control his vehicle and collided into a utility pole, breaking it, before colliding in an eight-apartment dwelling.

The driver along with one passenger were able to crawl out of the vehicle before it too exploded.

The occupants, who were taken to hospital, are believed to be in serious but stable conditions.

The dwellers of the eight-apartment building were also able to escape before it caught ablaze.

The building was destroyed.

“Damage is estimated at $16 million,” Cameron said.

“We had two units, one from Christiana and one from Mandeville, perform the cool down operations.”