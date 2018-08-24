Jamaica: Dog bites off piece of man’s penis

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(JAMAICA STAR) – A man is nursing injuries to his penis after he was attacked by a dog recently.

Persons say he is lucky to have walked away with the greater portion of his organ intact.

Information reaching THE WEEKEND STAR is that last Saturday, the man, known to residents as Neily, was talking to a woman at her gate in the Stony Hill area of rural St Andrew when he was attacked by one of her dogs.

The incident has since sent tongues wagging as community members, who are very affectionate to Neily for his willingness to assist with odd jobs and ‘handyman’ work, were grateful that his injury wasn’t life threatening and he would soon be able to work for pay again.

Neily told THE WEEKEND STAR: “The dog bite me pan mi [email protected] Him push him mouth through the grille, because mi deh close and bite me pan mi [email protected]”

He told our news team that he was rushed to the Stony Hill clinic where he was quickly attended to.

“The nurse dem look after it and kill the pain and everything. Dem kill out the disease. Mi nah go near dem dog deh again yah man,” Neily told THE WEEKEND STAR.

Our news team gathered that the dogs in question are known to attack visitors but never before in that area on the body.

A neighbour who spoke to our news team said: “A some aggressive dogs dem, enuh. Dem will attack people from you go close to the premises. But a di first time we a hear dem bite off piece of penis. Glad di dog never tek off everything still.”

Neily told THE WEEKEND STAR that he would not be seeking to prosecute the dogs’ owners as they took him to get medical attention and ensured that he was taken care of.

The Stony Hill police told our news team that they are aware of the incident.