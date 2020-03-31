Jamaica: DNA tests link accused serial rapist to another case

Share This On:

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – The police are reporting that the man accused of being a serial rapist in Portmore, St Catherine has been linked to another case through DNA tests.

The alleged rapist, who has been identified as 27-year-old Chaddane Harris, has been in custody since last year.

He has been charged with multiple counts of rape, as well as other crimes including grievous sexual assault, robbery with aggravation, housebreaking, burglary and larceny committed in the St Catherine South Police Division, which includes Portmore.

According to the police, the latest charges of rape, robbery with aggravation, burglary and grievous sexual assault are in relation to a December 2018 incident in which a woman was sexually assaulted in her home.

Several items were also stolen from the home.

The latest charges bring the total number of rape charges against him to nine, and detectives say they will be widening the scope of their investigations to include similar cases in other divisions.

