Jamaica: Deportee held for murder of 11-year-old Trisha Morris

(JAMAICA STAR) — A deportee who resides in Woodland district, in Hanover, is among five persons taken into custody in connection with the murder of 11-year-old Trisha Morris.

THE STAR has learnt that the deportee was actually picked up by the police on Tuesday afternoon.

The police say three other men were taken into custody following an operation which was carried out in the neighbouring community of Haddington, while the fifth suspect, who was not in the community when the police came, later turned himself over at the Sandy Bay station.

One community member told THE STAR that “Woodland has always been a very peaceful community and all of a sudden, the careless boy them start them foolishness.”

“We hope the police dem mek dem talk, and don’t let them out until all a who involve confess,” he added.

Reports by the police are that Trisha, who attends the Watford Hill Primary School, which is also in Woodland, went missing on Saturday about 8 p.m., while attending church.

On Tuesday, Trisha’s adopted mother Doris Lysaith-Earl said that she left her house, which is at a section of the community known as Rock Top, and went to the nearby Woodland Seventh-day Adventist Church.

While at the church, she followed another female to her home, which is also in walking distance to the church. She never made it back to church or home.

A missing persons report was filed and several searches carried out for her.

During the early hours of Tuesday morning, a resident stumbled upon the child’s body in a cluster of bushes, in a section of the community known as Pond.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, it was discovered that the child had multiple wounds to her body. Evidence at the scene gave the detectives reason to believe that she may have being raped, and then murdered.

Superintendent of Police Sharon Beeput, commanding officer for Hanover, related that the Community Safety and and Security Branch has been giving full support to Trisha’s family and residents of the community.

