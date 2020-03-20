Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: Courts announces support for credit customers *** Bay Gardens Resorts cushions staff from COVID-19-induced hotel closures *** Coronavirus now an epidemic in Guadeloupe; 45 positive cases confirmed *** NEMO prepares for possible pandemic *** CIBC FirstCaribbean offers COVID-19 financial support *** M&C continues to ‘keep stores stocked and prices fair’; to limit sales on ‘unusually’ high-demand items *** Personal tax filing deadline extended *** Pierre calls on St. Lucia gov’t to announce relief package for displaced workers and businesses *** RBC bank announces “financial relief” for its Caribbean customers *** 2020 National Population and Housing Census postponed

Jamaica declares two days of national prayer and fasting over COVID-19

By Jamaica Gleaner
March 20, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – Governor General Sir Patrick Allen has issued a proclamation declaring two days of prayer and fasting for Jamaica as the country fights the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Prayers and fasting should be observed between 6:00 p.m Friday, March 20 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 22.

During the period, prayers should focus on:

• Containment and elimination of COVID-19

• Healing for those infected by COVID-I9

• Cure (vaccine) for the disease

• Combatting the economic fallout

• Enablement and protection of all medical professionals in the performance of

their duties

• The poor, needy, elderly and vulnerable in the society

• The Security Forces

• The Government, the Church, the Private Sector and all non-government

organisations (NG0s) involved in the fight against COV1D-19

• The members of the international community who presently suffer as a result of

COVID-19

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

More Jamaica News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.