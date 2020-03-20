Jamaica declares two days of national prayer and fasting over COVID-19

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – Governor General Sir Patrick Allen has issued a proclamation declaring two days of prayer and fasting for Jamaica as the country fights the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Prayers and fasting should be observed between 6:00 p.m Friday, March 20 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 22.

During the period, prayers should focus on:

• Containment and elimination of COVID-19

• Healing for those infected by COVID-I9

• Cure (vaccine) for the disease

• Combatting the economic fallout

• Enablement and protection of all medical professionals in the performance of

their duties

• The poor, needy, elderly and vulnerable in the society

• The Security Forces

• The Government, the Church, the Private Sector and all non-government

organisations (NG0s) involved in the fight against COV1D-19

• The members of the international community who presently suffer as a result of

COVID-19

