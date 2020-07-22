Jamaica: D’Angel threatens lawsuit over leaked OnlyFans photos

(JAMAICA STAR) — The ‘Lady of Dancehall’, D’Angel, has retained legal counsel over a breach of her OnlyFans account.

Last week, several semi-nude photos of the artiste were disseminated over social media, purportedly from her OnlyFans account, which subscribers must pay $19.99 monthly to access.

Lawyer Christopher Townsend, who is representing D’Angel, says the photos were stolen and constitutes a breach of the acceptable user policy of the platform and is under investigation.

“You are hereby on notice that accessing the OnlyFans database with the intent to steal copyrighted material amounts to a breach of the Copyright Act and Part II of the Cybercrimes Act. Perpetrators are subject to civil and criminal liability. In prosecuting these claims, third-party transmitters of copyrighted images by whatsoever means, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Youtube are investigated and may be held liable,” the letter outlined.

The public was further advised to delete all unauthorised images of D’Angel and to refrain from further dissemination without her consent.