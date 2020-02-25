Don't Miss
Jamaica: Cruise ship with patient in isolation denied docking at Ocho Rios

By Jamaica Gleaner
February 25, 2020

The MSC Meraviglia cruise ship in Ocho Rios, St Ann on February 25, 2020 – Contributed photo

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – A MSC Meraviglia cruise ship that arrived in Ocho Rio, St Ann from Miami this morning has been ordered to remain at sea over health concerns.

The decision was taken after it was discovered that a crew member, who has a travel history to countries with cases of the Coronavirus, was placed in isolation aboard the vessel.

“We saw that there was somebody there who is in quarantine because that person came from the Philippines and the 14 days have not elapsed,” public relations and advocate officer at the North East Regional Health Authority, Angenice Whyte, told The Gleaner.

“They have that person in quarantine but that was not told to us before the ship docked, so as part of our public health standard and regulation handed down by the Ministry of Health on how we deal with communicable diseases, we did not allow persons to leave the ship,” Whyte explained.

She said currently there is no Coronavirus threat to Jamaica or Jamaicans as no one from the ship has been allowed to leave and there is a possibility that no passenger or crew member will be allowed on land.

According to the MSC schedule, the MSC Meraviglia would have left Miami on February 23 and after spending a day in international waters, would dock in Ocho Rios on February 25 at 9:00 a.m. and depart at 5:00 p.m.

The vessel is then scheduled to continue its Caribbean cruise, heading firstly to Grand Cayman, then to Cozumel in Mexico and The Bahamas.

The MSC Meraviglia has a capacity to carry 5,400 passengers and a crew of 1,500.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

