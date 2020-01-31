Jamaica: Crooks break into ATMs – Millions reportedly stolen

Share This On:

(JAMAICA STAR) – An investigation is under way in the Police Area Two Division to recover what is described as a ‘sizeable’ sum of money that was stolen from two ATMs, one in St Ann and the other in St Mary.

WEEKEND STAR sources say the money is in the region of $13 million. Some $9 million is estimated to have been stolen from the machine in St Ann and $4.5 million from the one in St Mary.

According to reports, three males entered the machines and spray painted the security cameras and disarmed the systems and made off with the loot.

Superintendent Bobette Morgan, commanding officer for St Mary, told THE WEEKEND STAR that an investigation is ongoing.

“It is in fact true that ATMs were broken into. It was two ATMs. I can’t say whether or not someone was held … the investigation is going on. We do not have the figure right now, but I have been told that it’s a sizeable sum of money. As to the exact figure, I’m really not sure,” she said.

Superintendent Calvin Small, commanding officer for St Ann, also confirmed that the matter was being probed. He declined to make a comment before examining the full details.

