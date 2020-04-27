Jamaica: Criminals disarmed, shot in foiled abduction, robbery

Share This On:

(JAMAICA GLEANER) – Two men are nursing several gunshot wounds under police guard at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) after they were disarmed and shot during a bizarre tussle with a man they abducted Saturday afternoon.

Information reaching our newsroom is that the man, a merchandiser, was in the company of two females when they were attacked by assailants travelling in separate vehicles.

The chain of events that led to the botched robbery and abduction began after the group was held up by men travelling in a white Nissan AD Wagon and a black Mazda Demio along Nicks Avenue in Acadia, Kingston 8.

The incident occurred at about 2 p.m.

A police source close to the investigation told The Gleaner that one of the female victims was left behind after the robbers stole her cell phone and gold necklace.

However, the man and another female victim were forced into the back of the car that was being driven by them.

While they were being taken to the Swallowfield community in St Andrew, demands were made for their valuables, which sparked a physical confrontation.

BRAVERY

The Gleaner understands that the man managed to disarmed one of the attackers and shot both men.

The vehicle later crashed into a utility pole along Swallowfield Road in the vicinity of Swallowfield Chapel. Both abductees ran from the vehicle and were assisted by police at the nearby Transport and Repairs Division.

One of the suspects was soon after accosted by the police along the roadway.

The second man was held later after a search team discovered him in a bathtub suffering from gunshot wounds at a property on Swallowfield Road.

The suspects, ages 26 and 19, are from Bread Lane, Kingston, and Spanish Town Road addresses, respectively. Both men received gunshot wounds to their chest, arm and side.

Two Smith and Wesson .38 revolvers, one loaded with five cartridges and the other containing a live round and four spent casings, were seized.

A senior investigator attached to the St Andrew North Police Division confirmed the reports and told our news team that more details on the incident will be provided on Monday. Both the St Andrew North and St Andrew Central police are probing the matter.

