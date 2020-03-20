Don't Miss
Jamaica: COVID-19, foul play ruled out in death of US woman found in hotel room

By Jamaica Observer
March 20, 2020

(JAMAICA OBSERVER) – Foul play and the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been ruled out in the death of a 39-year-old American woman whose body was discovered in her hotel room at RIU Montego Bay by workers on Wednesday.

“We cannot assure the cause, but she wasn’t exhibiting any COVID-19 symptoms, so we don’t think she died because of COVID-19,” a senior RIU worker told the Jamaica Observer.

“The police, who are investigating, will have to await an autopsy to determine the cause of death,” the RIU employee continued.

The American has been identified as Kimberly McCarthy of a Massachusetts address.

McCarthy reportedly arrived in the island via the Sangster International Airport on March 13. The room in which she was staying was not cleaned for two consecutive days, as a ‘Do not disturb’ sign had hung on the door. On the third day, the body was discovered by a worker who went to clean the room.

“The client had been with the ‘Do not disturb’ sign on the bedroom door for three days. On the third day, which was… Wednesday, March 18, and as established by the security protocol, the assigned cleaner opened the door after knocking several times. And, as soon as she opened the door, she saw the client lying on the bed, without breathing. When the nurse arrived, she certified the death of the client,” a statement from RIU said.

According to a usually reliable Observer police source, investigators have ruled out foul play.

The statement from RIU also noted that the Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association and the United States Embassy have been in contact with the American’s family “for the repatriation of the body and belongings”.

“The family also awaits the results of the pertinent autopsy, the cause of death is unknown,” the RIU statement said.

Meanwhile, the Observer has been informed that the dreaded COVID-19 was not the cause of death of an elderly British cruise passenger who reportedly died on the Marella Discovery 2 six days before the vessel home-ported in Jamaica on Tuesday.

The British national, who was identified as Phillip Turnock by an Observer source, reportedly died on March 11. Preliminary examination indicated that he died as a result of a heart attack.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

