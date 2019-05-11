Jamaica court orders reinstatement of senior gov’t employee sent on early retirement

(JAMAICA GLEANER) The Judicial Review Court has quashed the decision of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries to retire Director of Corporate Affairs Arthurine Webb.

In a decision today, the court ruled that Webb is to remain in the post until she retires in the next three years.

Webb was sent on retirement from the job last year April.

She received a letter from then permanent secretary Donovan Stanberry stating that she was being retired from the public service on the grounds of reorganisation.

She took the issue to the Supreme Court seeking an order to quash the decision to send her on retirement four years before she had reached the age.

Webb, who was represented by attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman, complained that the sudden action of the ministry had left her in financial ruin.

Last July, the Supreme Court granted her a stay of the decision pending the outcome of the judicial review and she went back to her job.

The Judicial Review Court heard legal arguments in the matter and ruled today that Webb must remain in the job until she retires.

